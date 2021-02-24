Advertisement

Michigan St tops No. 5 Illinois 81-72, bolsters NCAA chances

Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois. The Spartans earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster their chances of playing in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments. The Fighting Illini had won a Big Ten-best seven straight games, putting them in contention for a No. 1 seed in college basketball’s showcase that starts next month. Trent Frazier scored 22 points for Illinois, whose star players weren’t as productive as usual against a suddenly stingy defense.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

