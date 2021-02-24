Michigan reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,245 more cases Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,245 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 15,405 deaths and 583,964 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 34* more coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 18 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 1,484* new cases were reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 20th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 742 per day.)

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 213 (+1) deaths and 11,414 (+49) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 (+0) deaths and 3,963 (+16) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 84 (+0) deaths and 4,624 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

