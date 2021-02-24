Michigan lawmakers unveil bills to curb health care costs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Republican legislative leader and other lawmakers have unveiled measures they say are designed to lower prescription drug prices, bring parity in insurance coverage of chemotherapy and improve the quality of health care.

The 15-bill package would regulate pharmacy benefit managers that run drug coverage for insurers and employers, and ban the managers from profiting by charging a health plan more than what is paid to the pharmacy.

Other bills would cap insulin co-pays at $50 for a 30-day supply and require insurers to count all drug rebates received for a medication toward a family’s deductible or maximum out-of-pocket costs.

