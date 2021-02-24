Advertisement

Medical Moment: Cutting-edge procedure heals dying heart

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This woman’s heart was failing—and this doctor said he could do the unthinkable.

How Anne’s heart was healed, in today’s Medical Moment.

More than six million Americans are suffering from heart failure right now.

In fact, almost 400,000 will die from heart failure this year.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, doctors may be able to heal hearts that are dying.

The ideal candidate is younger, whose heart is weak, but not very enlarged.

Because this is such a new procedure, doctors are not sure how long the revived heart will last, and if another L-VAD will be needed later.

