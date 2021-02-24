Masks donated to Korean War veterans

(WNDU) - The Consul General of the Republic of Korea held a mask delivery ceremony for Korean War veterans.

It happened this afternoon at the Papa Vino’s restaurant in St. Joseph.

Almost 4,000 masks were donated by the Korean government as a token of appreciation for those who fought for the freedom and peace of South Korea 70 years ago.

“It’s very important and thanks to your help we could survive, Korean people survived, and Republic of Korea became very developed country and became 11th largest economy in the world, so we remember your dedication and sacrifice for us, thank you,” said Dr. Young Sok Him, Counsel General of the Republic of Korea.

A luncheon was provided after the presentation of the masks.

