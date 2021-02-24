Advertisement

Masks donated to Korean War veterans

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Consul General of the Republic of Korea held a mask delivery ceremony for Korean War veterans.

It happened this afternoon at the Papa Vino’s restaurant in St. Joseph.

Almost 4,000 masks were donated by the Korean government as a token of appreciation for those who fought for the freedom and peace of South Korea 70 years ago.

“It’s very important and thanks to your help we could survive, Korean people survived, and Republic of Korea became very developed country and became 11th largest economy in the world, so we remember your dedication and sacrifice for us, thank you,” said Dr. Young Sok Him, Counsel General of the Republic of Korea.

A luncheon was provided after the presentation of the masks.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Re-freezing at night...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First woman becomes captain at Michigan City Fire Department
First woman becomes captain at Michigan City Fire Department
SJCPD train officers how to utilize newly added restraining tool, BolaWrap.
St. Joseph County Police using new tool to wrap up suspects
Officers found meth, paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing meth.
Four arrested in Marshall County drug bust