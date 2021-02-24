Advertisement

LaVine named All-Star for the first time

Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, along with Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine.
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) celebrates his winning three-point basket with teammate Coby...
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) celebrates his winning three-point basket with teammate Coby White (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game i against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age. The reserves for the March 7 game were revealed Tuesday. Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, along with Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard were also picked.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0
Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57
Michigan St tops No. 5 Illinois 81-72, bolsters NCAA chances
Pistons snap 3-game losing streak with 105-93 win over Magic