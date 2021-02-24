Advertisement

Kane, Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 6-5 in shootout

Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-5 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-5 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Alex DeBrincat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker. Cam Atkinson, Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic came up empty for Columbus in the shootout against Kevin Lankinen. Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, and Lankinen had 25 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0
Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57
Michigan St tops No. 5 Illinois 81-72, bolsters NCAA chances
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) celebrates his winning three-point basket with teammate Coby...
LaVine named All-Star for the first time
Pistons snap 3-game losing streak with 105-93 win over Magic