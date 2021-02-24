Advertisement

Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57

Juwan Durham led Notre Dame with 18 points.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Feb. 23, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Carlik Jones scored 18 points, Jae’Lyn Withers had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Louisville beat Notre Dame 69-57. Louisville was playing at home for the first time since Feb. 1, and did so without second-leading scorer David Johnson, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, due to an unspecified illness. The Cardinals won their sixth straight in the series - with Notre Dame’s last win coming during the 2016-17 season. Samuell Williamson also scored 12 points with eight rebounds for Louisville. Juwan Durham led Notre Dame with 18 points.

