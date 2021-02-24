Advertisement

Indiana reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,019 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 886 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,019 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 886 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,039 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 658,043 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 716 new cases were reported. 873 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 824 new cases were reported. 878 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 1,080 new cases were reported. 948 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 29 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 966 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,615 (+79) cases and 510 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,291 (+31) cases and 412 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,725 (+5) cases and 194 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,519 (+5) cases and 107 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,397 (+7) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,402 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,864 (+5) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,774 (+10) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,062 (+6) cases and 43 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

