Goshen officer charged with strangulation, domestic battery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen police officer has been accused of criminal misconduct not related to his on-the-job performance.

The two felony counts filed against Joshua Owens stem from an alleged incident of domestic violence at his home in Milford on November 6, 2020.

Owens is charged with strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child.

Court documents in the case paint a very disturbing picture of a man who allegedly strangled his wife after demanding that she make him pizza.

Owens is a 13-year veteran of the Goshen Police Department. A mug shot taken this week appears to show a dramatic change in his physical appearance when compared to his police department portrait.

Owens was suspended with pay by the department when an investigation into the incident began last November.

According to court documents, Owens showed up drunk at his home at about 11:30 p.m. on the night in question demanding that his wife get out of bed and make him food.

An argument ensued and Owens allegedly “wrapped both hands around his wife’s throat to the point where she couldn’t breathe or scream.”

Court documents allege that the assault was broken up when a 13-year-old female who was inside the home at the time intervened by pulling on the back of Owen’s shirt until he “finally let go.”

The teen told police “when I pulled him off, he stumbled backwards and just looked at me, and then looked away.”

When the teen was asked what the argument was about, she replied “All I know , it’s about a piece of pizza because he was telling her to make him pizza because we had pizza that night for dinner.”

During the incident, Owens allegedly flipped over a bed and a dresser, then threw his wife’s clothes on the floor at attempted to urinate on them.

At one point, investigators allege Owens pointed a gun at the center of his wife’s forehead. He then turned the gun around and placed the barrel in his own mouth and told his wife to pull the trigger.

Court documents further indicate that Owens was taking medication for PTSD, and that his wife filed for divorce in December of 2020.

On Monday, the City of Goshen will take the first steps in changing the employment status of Owens from on-leave with pay, to on-leave without pay. If convicted of the charges of strangulation and domestic violence in the presence of a minor, he will be removed from the force.

Owens has been married for nearly eight years.

