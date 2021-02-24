Four arrested in Marshall County drug bust
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Marshall County, four people are facing charges after a drug bust.
Police executed a search warrant yesterday at a home in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street in Plymouth.
Officers found meth, paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing meth.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Cameron Gardner, 26, of Plymouth
- Devan Mayea, 25, of Plymouth
- Kody Thompson, 21, of Bremen
- Virginia wood, 20, of Mishawaka
