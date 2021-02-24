Four arrested in Marshall County drug bust

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Marshall County, four people are facing charges after a drug bust.

Police executed a search warrant yesterday at a home in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street in Plymouth.

Officers found meth, paraphernalia, and evidence of dealing meth.

The following individuals were arrested:

Cameron Gardner, 26, of Plymouth

Devan Mayea, 25, of Plymouth

Kody Thompson, 21, of Bremen

Virginia wood, 20, of Mishawaka

