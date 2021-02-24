First woman becomes captain at Michigan City Fire Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first woman firefighter at Michigan City’s fire department is now a captain.

Jenna Tepavcevich’s first day as acting captain at Station 1 was last Friday.

The fire department gave her a shoutout on their Facebook page, saying she’s paving the way as she grows within the department.

Keep up the good work Jenna!

