First woman becomes captain at Michigan City Fire Department
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first woman firefighter at Michigan City’s fire department is now a captain.
Jenna Tepavcevich’s first day as acting captain at Station 1 was last Friday.
The fire department gave her a shoutout on their Facebook page, saying she’s paving the way as she grows within the department.
Keep up the good work Jenna!
