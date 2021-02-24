Elkhart mayor receives first dose of COVID vaccine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson received his first dose of the COVID vaccine Wednesday.

He got his dose at Elkhart General Hospital in the morning.

The mayor says while new COVID cases are going down, the only way out to the pandemic is to get vaccinated.

He’s also calling on other leaders in our communities to get the shot to normalize it.

“We need to make sure that this community is not just taking care of itself but also taking care of everyone else it comes in contact with. Because that’s what getting vaccinated is all about. It’s not about me, it’s about who I am going to see or meet with, that I will not be able to harm them,” he says.

“I love it, it’s a beautiful sight. It’s a beautiful sight to come to this clinic and that people can come down here to work in this clinic and see the gratitude and the joy that people are experiencing from people be able to get their shot. It’s really emotionally up lifting and a beautiful experience,” said Michelle Bache of Beacon Health System.

The mayor is set to get his second dose in the next couple of weeks.

