Benton Harbor mayor gives State of the City Address

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad gave his State of the City Address Tuesday night.

Muhammad talked about the pandemic, stressing that while it has been a rough year for many cities across the country, Muhammad said he did not have to lay off city workers.

Muhammad also said infrastructure is improving around the city. He said several streets have been repaved.

He also said more resources have been pumped into public safety efforts.

Muhammad ended his speech talking about the violence in the city...he says we have to start investing in young people.

“Ugly violence in Benton Harbor...happening all over the US...collective effort....no profits...police...everybody working together where we can come up with programs to engage our young people,” Muhammad said.

Going into 2021, Muhammad says he is focused on economic development and says the city’s finances are stronger compared to previous years.

He said Benton Harbor is a “city on the rise.”

