Advertisement

Benton Harbor mayor gives State of the City Address

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad gave his State of the City Address Tuesday night.

Muhammad talked about the pandemic, stressing that while it has been a rough year for many cities across the country, Muhammad said he did not have to lay off city workers.

Muhammad also said infrastructure is improving around the city. He said several streets have been repaved.

He also said more resources have been pumped into public safety efforts.

Muhammad ended his speech talking about the violence in the city...he says we have to start investing in young people.

“Ugly violence in Benton Harbor...happening all over the US...collective effort....no profits...police...everybody working together where we can come up with programs to engage our young people,” Muhammad said.

Going into 2021, Muhammad says he is focused on economic development and says the city’s finances are stronger compared to previous years.

He said Benton Harbor is a “city on the rise.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Owens
Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob
Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole

Latest News

New skating event at Howard Park
‘My Little and Me Skate Night’ at Howard Park
Jammie Bosstel of South Bend
COVID Reality: Road to Recovery
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Freezing and Thawing Cycle
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast