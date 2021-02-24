Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to weekend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting over the weekend in South Bend.

It happened on Sunday just after 1 a.m. in the area of Roosevelt and Cushing.

After arriving on scene, officers were told a shooting victim was at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police believed a suspect was inside of a home in the 800 block of Roosevelt, and the SWAT and negotiating teams were called in.

James Smith Jr. was arrested and has been formally charged.

