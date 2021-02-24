Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year-old NC girl believed to be with father, may be heading to California

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.
Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued after a four-year-old Brunswick County girl was allegedly abducted by her father on Wednesday, and the pair may be heading to California.

According to officials, Aubrey Leanne McFarland is three feet tall and weighs about 42 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black zip-up boots, and a pink fleece jacket.

Officials say she is with her father, 37-year-old Elijah Muhammad McFarland, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The pair may have been spotted traveling on U.S. 17 North in a burgundy 2008 P.T. Cruiser with NC tags TCY-9075.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office previously issued a Silver Alert for Elijah Muhammad and said he told family members that he was going to California with his daughter.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brunswick County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 253-2730, or call 911 or *HP.

***UPDATE: Both missing persons have been safely located in Tennessee. Special thanks to Nashville Metro PD who...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

