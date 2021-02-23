Advertisement

Washington Panthers girls basketball takes pride in unselfish play

When someone has the hot hand, Washington lets that person stay hot.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Girls basketball team is heading to the state championship for the first time since 2009.

One of the reasons why the Panthers are playing in the state title game is due to their unselfish play.

In the 3A Semi State game against Norwell, sophomore guard Rashunda Jones scored 11 first quarter points. Jones finished with 18 points on the afternoon.

“All and all, we know how to play with each other,” Jones said. “We play against each other all the time and with each other all the time. It feels great.”

After that sophomore guard Amiyah Reynolds caught fire, and poured in three buckets in the second quarter. She finished with 10 points and two points after her second quarter run.

“We’re really unselfish,” Amiyah Reynolds said. “If they are doing good, we are going to get them the ball so they can get the job done. It’s not about who gets any amount of points. If we can get it done, we’ll get it done as a team.”

The Maryland commit Mila Reynolds scored the first bucket of the ball game, a three in the first quarter. Reynolds did not score the rest of the first half but stayed patient and then scored 14 of her 17 points after the halftime buzzer.

It does not matter who scores for the Panthers, they just want to win.

“That’s the beauty of what we have,” Washington girls head bsaketball coach Steven Reynolds said. “It’s not just the versatility but the willingness of Mila, Amiyah and Rashunda to say, ‘You know what? I got this for a little bit.’ Then Rashunda shows up, the spider, and she says, ‘You know what? I got it. Ride on my back for a minute.’ Then Mila says, ‘You know what? I don’t have a whole lot but I am going to give you everything I’ve got for a spurt and then we just put it all together.”

Washington will look to put it all together on Saturday in the State championship against Silver Creek. That will be a 3:30 PM tip at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

There will be more coverage on the Panthers and their run to state all week long on 16 News Now.

