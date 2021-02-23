Advertisement

School board votes to close Hay and Tarkington schools

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend School Superintendent Todd Cummings says he’ll meet with members of a South Bend Common Council Committee to talk about the possible impact school closings might have on city neighborhoods.

On Monday night, the school board voted 4-3 to close Hay Elementary School and voted 5-2 to close Tarkington Elementary at the end of this academic year.

“Focus 2018 closed several schools. That was a traumatic detriment to a community and we can’t keep closing schools because of low enrollment,” said School Board member Jeanette McCullough.

Yet, it was argued that the status quo wasn’t a viable option if keeping buildings open came at the expense of directing more dollars toward improving student performance. “It’s hard to justify operating multiple buildings near 50 percent capacity when our students are in need of resources in the classroom,” said School Board President John Anella.

Superintendent Todd Cummings told the board that the closing would “ensure that we can keep teacher base salaries high,” and add academic coaches and counselors.

Hay school is only 49-percnent occupied.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair cancels Morgan Wallen concert
Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at...
Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

Faculty only learned of his passing last week, but 16 News Now tells us how they’re already...
St. Joseph Grade School teachers and students remembering Mr. Nate Cole
Erskine, Elbel, and Studebaker golf courses are all looking for people to fill food and...
South Bend golf courses host job fair for golf season
The Elkhart Housing Authority executive director Ann Washington reached out to 16 News Now...
Riverside Terrace High-Rise residents complain about lack of heat in hallways and common areas
The Lost Year: Setbacks and Successes for Teachers
The Lost Year: Setbacks & Successes for Teachers