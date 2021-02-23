Advertisement

Passing stopped Indiana school buses could get pricier

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A bill approved by the state Senate could make it easier to issue tickets for school bus stop-arm violations and increase penalties for those disobeying the law.

The measure, authored by Republican Sen. Rick Niemeyer, would allow police to send a citation to the registered owner of a vehicle that illegally passes a stopped school bus without an officer directly witnessing the violation.

Current law requires a law enforcement officer to identify the driver of the vehicle and recommend that person be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Under Niemeyer’s plan, violations could instead be captured by stop-arm cameras affixed to school buses, which can document the license plate of an offending vehicle.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair cancels Morgan Wallen concert
Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at...
Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

Jammie Bosstel of South Bend
COVID Reality: Road to Recovery
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Freezing and Thawing Cycle
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
are expected to get the vests within eight to ten weeks.
Elkhart police K-9s to receive protective vests
Blood donations needed after winter storms hit midwest