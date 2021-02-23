Advertisement

Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

He’s the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II
The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable...
The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip’s hospitalization.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Both Philip and Elizabeth, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

The queen performed her first face-to-face event of the year on Thursday, when she knighted a royal aide during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London’s Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged after four nights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair cancels Morgan Wallen concert
Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at...
Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Memorials, lawsuit mark death anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the interior of the vehicle Tiger Woods was driving helped him...
Sheriff: Tiger Woods crash could have been fatal
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion