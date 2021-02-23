Advertisement

Notre Dame to back out of EA Sports NCAA Football game until student athletes can receive benefits from the game

On Monday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick released in a statement that Notre Dame would not participate in the video game.
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to...
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to the school. (WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football has some virtual football news.

20 days ago, EA Sports announced NCAA Football the video game would be coming back soon.

On Monday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick released in a statement that Notre Dame would not participate in the video game.

Swarbrick says the university will only participate when student athlete’s can benefit directly from the game which would allow their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly also backed Swarbrick’s stance.

“We are here to support our student-athletes,” Kelly tweeted. “Much like we have empowered our players when it comes to providing a platform to speak on racial inequalities and social issues that are important to them, we must support them when it comes to name, image and likeness and the work that still needs to be done.”

As of February 22, EA Sports has not released a date for when the NCAA Football Video game will return.

All that EA Sports says is the game won’t come back in 2021.

