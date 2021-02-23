Nappanee woman faces competency exam, attempts to prove insanity

Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman, facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing back in December, will undergo a competency exam in an attempt to provide an insanity defense.

Vickie Wooldridge, 44, was arrested after a two-hour manhunt on December 15 following a stabbing at a home on Westside Drive in Warsaw.

Matthew lucas, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, Wooldridge is also accused of attacking Lucas’s mother and stepfather.

Wooldridge has been in the Kosciusko County Jail since her arrest.

