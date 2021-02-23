Michigan reports 34* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,316 more cases Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 34* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,316 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 18 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 15,396 deaths and 582,719 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 1,484* new cases were reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 20th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 742 per day.)

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 939 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 212 deaths and 11,414 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 deaths and 3,947 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 84 deaths and 4,619 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

