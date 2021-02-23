Advertisement

Michigan reports 34* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,316 more cases Tuesday

There have been 15,396 deaths and 582,719 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,396 deaths and 582,719 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 34* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,316 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 18 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 15,396 deaths and 582,719 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 1,484* new cases were reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 20th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 742 per day.)

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 939 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 212 deaths and 11,414 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 deaths and 3,947 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 84 deaths and 4,619 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair cancels Morgan Wallen concert
Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at...
Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations --...
States rush to catch up on delayed vaccines, expand access
Jammie Bosstel of South Bend
COVID Reality: Road to Recovery
A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of Americans are worried about the possibility of becoming...
Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon