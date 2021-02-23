Melting snowpack causes wet roads and damp conditions

TODAY:

No big weathermakers in sight! A mild start with melting continuing this morning. Damp roads with a few overnight rain showers soaking local surfaces. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with mostly clear skies and dry conditions. Temperatures topping out in the low 40s. ABOVE average for this time of year.

TONIGHT:

A strong breeze continues overnight with minor wind chills. Temperatures dip into the low 30s. Partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Increasing cloud cover through the day. Limited sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds shift to the northwest, feeling a bit cooler.

