Medical Moment: Discovering dementia through your bank account

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The early warning signs of dementia may be found in your bank account!

What to look out for, in today’s Medical Moment.

More than five million Americans live with dementia.

While getting lost, forgetting events, and struggling with vocabulary are common red flags we notice early on, can changes in finances be the blind spot we never thought to look at?

As Martie Salt reports, we might have seen the signs years earlier.

In the study, patients with a lower level of education who later developed dementia started missing payments nearly seven years pre-diagnosis.

Higher educated patients didn’t show until two and a half years before.

While the reason is unclear, experts say less advantaged groups lack the ability to get access to quality care, which could play a part.

