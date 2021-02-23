Advertisement

Indiana teachers no longer on standby list for COVID vaccine

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Some Indiana teachers were getting the COVID vaccine through stand-by lists at Walmart stores.

But that practice has now stopped.

The Indiana State Department of Health says not wasting a vaccine is of utmost importance, which is why vaccine clinics are encouraged to have a standby list.

But only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine are supposed to be on that list, and right now teachers are not eligible in the Hoosier state.

But many teachers believe they deserve the same priority status.

“The teachers who are going in that building every day and providing for their students, this is like a selfless act. We want our students to be safe, and they cannot do that, and schools cannot do that if the teachers are not priority,” says Jessica Acton, a teacher at Manual High School.

Teachers who called Walmart pharmacies this weekend to get on the standby list say they were denied at the same locations where other teachers recently received their vaccines.

