Indiana reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 716 more cases Tuesday

Statewide, 873 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 44 more COVID-19 deaths and 716 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 12,025 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 657,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 824 new cases were reported. 878 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 44 more coronavirus deaths and 1,080 new cases were reported. 948 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 29 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 966 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 933 new cases were reported. 955 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,538 (+48) cases and 510 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,261 (+14) cases and 412 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,720 (+4) cases and 194 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,514 (+10) cases and 107 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,390 (+6) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,401 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,859 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,764 (+1) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,056 (+1) cases and 43 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

