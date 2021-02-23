Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 75-year-old NY protester who was pushed to the ground files lawsuit against police, city

By WKBW Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – The 75-year-old man pushed to the ground during a protest in Buffalo, New York, last summer has filed a civil suit against the city, three officers and the mayor.

It comes after a grand jury dismissed felony assault charges against two officers earlier this month.

Martin Gugino’s encounter with police was caught on camera last June.

“He was protesting against the police violence committed against Black citizens, and Martin then became a victim of that same state violence that he was protesting against,” said Richard Weisbeck Jr., one of Gugino’s attorneys.

Now, Gugino has filed a civil suit against the three officers involved - Officers Robert McCabe, Aaron Torgalski, and John Losi – Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo.

Felony assault charges against Torgalski and McCabe were dropped earlier this month.

“Martin Gugino wants to protect and reinforce his constitutional rights and the constitutional rights of all other citizens, especially the right to protest in public places,” Weisbeck Jr. said.

The lawsuit alleges Gugino’s constitutional rights were violated by officers using unlawful and unnecessary force.

“The use of unlawful force against a peaceful protester can never be justified. It is always illegal. Martin was peaceful,” Weisbeck Jr. said.

The lawsuit also says a weeklong 8 p.m. curfew was unconstitutional and not fairly enforced.

“Peaceful protesters, regardless of whether or not a curfew is in effect or not, they have a right to still be in public places and petitioning their government,” said Melissa Wischerath, another attorney for Gugino.

“Martin and other people exercising their First Amendment rights were selectively treated. They were treated differently than other people that may have been outdoor dining on Elmwood or Hertel Avenue after 8 p.m.”

Both the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department said they do not comment on pending litigation. Gugino said he could not comment either.

Copyright 2021 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, has been identified as the Indiana State Prison correctional officer who...
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
Keith Webster
Friend remembers life of man killed in snowmobile accident over the weekend
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair cancels Morgan Wallen concert
Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at...
Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint
It may have been a group of young adults looking to have a little fun, but in terms of COVID...
St. Joseph Co. Health Department to investigate Monterrey Mob

Latest News

Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Memorials, lawsuit mark death anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the interior of the vehicle Tiger Woods was driving helped him...
Sheriff: Tiger Woods crash could have been fatal
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion