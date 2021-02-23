Advertisement

Goshen police officer charged with 2 felonies

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen police officer has been charged with two felonies.

Joshua Owens is charged with one count of strangulation and one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

It’s the result of an investigation that began last November.

Police Chief José Miller has requested the city to move forward on the suspension of Owens without pay.

Owens was hired fulltime by the department back in December 2007.

He’s had no prior suspensions.

From Mayor Jeremy P. Stutsman:

On Monday I learned through Goshen Police Chief Jose’ Miller that GPD Officer Joshua A. Owens was charged with two Level 6 felony counts: strangulation and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.

Officer Owens was immediately placed on administrative leave and removed from active duty after notification (November 2020) that a criminal investigation was being conducted. Due to the duration of the investigation Goshen Police Administration summoned Officer Owens back to work on February 8th in an official non-police capacity. Rather than returning to work Officer Owens chose to use his personal time. Now that the investigation is complete and charges are pending, Chief Miller has requested the City move forward on the suspension of Officer Owens without pay.

Due to state law, the Board of Works will move to begin the process of suspending Officer Owens without pay this Monday, March 1. In order to finalize the process of suspension without pay, the government body needs to give Officer Owens a 14-day public notice of a hearing.

I do not have the details of the evidence or investigation and I seek to remain fair in judgement. If the officer is not convicted, there will be an internal investigation and using the findings of the internal investigation the Board of Works will take appropriate action. If the officer is convicted I and Chief Miller will request immediate dismissal of Officer Owens to the Board of Works.

