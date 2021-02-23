Freezing and Thawing Cycle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WHAT A TERRIFIC TUESDAY!! With all the sunshine today (even more than expected) we saw temperatures soar into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon. We’ll be going back toward freezing, though, overnight. We might get lucky tonight and not go below freezing, but our forecast is for temperatures to go below freezing each night over the next 10 days, then rebound above freezing each day. That means we’ll see puddles and slush during the afternoons, but ice redeveloping each night. No big storms are expected to affect us for the next week to 10 days...

Tonight: Partly cloudy...some re-freezing overnight. Low: 30, Wind: SSW 10-20

Wednesday: Patchy fog around early, otherwise clouds and some sunshine...not quite as warm. High: 40, Wind: WNW 12-22

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and colder. All the puddles and slush will re-freeze solid. Low: 23

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 36

