Elkhart police K-9s to receive protective vests

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart Police Department K-9s are receiving protective vests.

Big Mike and Maja are expected to get the vests within eight to ten weeks.

It’s all thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization called “Vested Interest in K-9s, incorporated.”

The organization has provided over 4,000 vests to K-9 across the country.

