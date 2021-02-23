Advertisement

Elkhart police K-9s to receive protective vests

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart Police Department K-9s are receiving protective vests.

Big Mike and Maja are expected to get the vests within eight to ten weeks.

It’s all thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization called “Vested Interest in K-9s, incorporated.”

The organization has provided over 4,000 vests to K-9 across the country.

