Downtown South Bend starts TakeOut 25 Initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is calling on the community to help the city’s restaurants with its TakeOut 25 Initiative.

This week marks the beginning of Downtown South Bend’s TakeOut 25 Initiative where you can pledge to spend $25 a week at a locally owned downtown restaurant.

“I’m really excited for people to take advantage of this, and then maybe discover a restaurant that they hadn’t been to before,” Downtown South Bend Executive Director Milt Lee said.

The goal is to help the city’s restaurants that continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

“So they’ve really had to find a way to continue to thrive and survive and deliver great experiences, and they’ve made that pivot. They’ve adjusted, and we’re fortunate to have these downtown restaurants that can create these takeout experiences,” Lee said.

Lee says joining the pledge to order takeout from one of the dozens of downtown restaurants can have a big impact.

“If just 10 percent of the population would take this pledge and commit one additional week’s trip to a locally-owned restaurant, it could mean over the course of a year, it could be a million-dollar impact,” Lee said.

If you post in the TakeOut 25 Downtown South Bend Facebook group, you could be the lucky winner of a $100 restaurant gift card.

“You get a great experience, have great food, have a chance to win a hundred dollars and make a great impact in your community,” Lee said.

For more information about the TakeOut25 Initiative, click here.

