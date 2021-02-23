Advertisement

Coby White scores 24, Bulls hand Rockets 8th straight loss

Coby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a 120-100 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Coby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a 120-100 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets. Zach LaVine scored 14 of Chicago’s 46 third-quarter points, finishing with 21, as the Bulls outscored the Rockets by 20 points in the quarter to break open a tight game. Chicago had runs of 15-4 and 12-0 in the period. David Nwaba scored 22 points off the bench to lead Houston, which has lost eight straight. The Rockets had their previous two games postponed because of a winter storm and subsequent utility outages in the Houston area.

