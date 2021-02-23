Advertisement

Blood donations needed after winter storms hit midwest

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now-- the Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls from recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country.

When winter weather forces a blood drive cancellation, the impact is more than just a canceled appointment – it means less blood products available for patient emergencies here and across the country. There are several blood drives happening around Michiana in the coming weeks and the American Red Cross is asking for your help.

Individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by visiting Red Cross Blood dot org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

