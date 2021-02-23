Berrien County vaccination clinic cancelled after winter storms cause delays in vaccine shipments

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for today was cancelled after winter storms caused delays in vaccine shipments to local health departments.

Everyone who had an appointment SCHEDLUED FOR TODAY was to receive a 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine.

All of these 2nd dose appointments are being rescheduled for Monday, March 1st at the same time as their previously scheduled appointment at the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office.

Health officials say they’re working overtime to get Michiganders vaccinated as quickly as possible.

At this time, first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled at senior centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week are not impacted.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.