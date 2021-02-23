16 News Now appears on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

(WNDU) - 16 News Now made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

16 News Now made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

And it was a fitting day for the South Bend shout-out.

Seth had former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on the show talking about his new role as Secretary of Transportation.

While on the show, the now transpiration secretary talked about the importance of pedestrian and bike accessibility and used his work in South Bend as an example.

“There’s this old idea that roads are just for cars. I believe roads are for human beings. And human beings might be in a car or might be on a bicycle or a scooter or on foot or in a wheelchair, and roads need to support everybody, however it is that you get around. That was a really important principle for how we improved a lot of roadways in the city of south bend when I was mayor, and I think it’s something that our department ought to support,” Buttigieg said.

