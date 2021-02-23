15th annual Day of Man fundraiser goes virtual

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Notre Dame students are freezing for a reason on Tuesday for Siegfried Hall’s 15th annual Day of Man fundraiser.

Each year, the students stand outside in the cold and raise thousands of dollars for the Center for the Homeless.

And while the event is virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on campus, the men of Siegfried Hall will still wear the traditional t-shirt, shorts, and sandals outside in solidarity with the homeless in our community.

Last year, the students raised more than $24,000 for the Center for the Homeless.

“More than anything, this fundraiser is so incredibly important to have,” said Notre Dame senior Ethan Lipnicky. “They have not been able to do any of their in-person fundraising, it’s nearly impossible to volunteer there now. They need our time, our talents, our money more than anything.”

To donate to the 15th annual Day of Man, click here.

