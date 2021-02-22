Advertisement

WATCH: Texas man rescues his dog after she falls into frozen backyard pool

By KTVT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas man, who had to rescue his dog from a frozen swimming pool, is warning pet owners to keep on eye on their animals as the recent wintery weather comes to an end.

Rajat Sharma and his family were staying with neighbors in Southlake, Texas, after a pipe burst in their home. The family dog, Zoya, got curious and decided an iced-over pool would be a good spot to sniff.

“She’s a naughty one, and then, she definitely has a mind of her own,” Sharma said. “She loves water. She loves playing in the snow.”

But the situation turned dangerous when Zoya fell through the ice.

Thankfully, the neighbor’s dog began barking and alerted Sharma to what had happened. He rushed to the pool and climbed in to rescue Zoya. Security camera footage captured the entire incident.

“What I knew was that I gotta go in and get her, right? So, I was trying to tread lightly, but in the back of my mind, I knew that if it couldn’t take her weight, it definitely wouldn’t take mine,” Sharma said.

Looking back on the incident, Sharma says there’s a lesson to be learned: keep a close eye on your pets as ice and snow melts.

“Your pups are just like your kids. You got to keep an eye on them. If they’re going to be outside anywhere, just make sure there’s somebody around to get to them if trouble comes knocking,” Sharma said.

