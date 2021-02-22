Washington Panthers girls basketball team hopes to make South Bend smile during state run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been so much that has happened in the last calendar year, and the Washington Panthers girls basketball programs says they just want to give the community a reason to smile.

Not only is this the first time the Washington girls basketball program played in the state title game since 2009, but 2009 is also the last time a South Bend Schools basketball program, boys or girls, punched their ticket to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the state championship.

After the 61-40 3A Semi-State win over Norwell, Washington Panthers girls basketball head coach Steven Reynolds took the trophy to both sides of the gym to thank the community.

Reynolds says the Panthers are playing for themselves, but also for the entire South Bend community.

“God has blessed us for whatever reason,” Reynolds said. “I’m thankful to God that he has blessed us to stay healthy and to be in this position. To win it in this era right now, not just with COVID but with the social climate, with the way that our school struggles at times, to win it and be a part of some semblance of hope is huge. I want to communicate that to the community that we all talk about you all, and getting you back here and doing what we did tonight.”

The Panthers just need one more victory to win the program’s second ever state championship. Their only other title came back in 2007 with WNBA star Skylar Diggins leading the way.

Washington will play Silver Creek on Saturday at 3:30 PM inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the 3A State title.

WNDU will have more coverage of the Panthers throughout the week on 16 News Now.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.