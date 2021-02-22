Advertisement

Virtual walk at St. Mary's to benefit St. Margaret's House.

By Zach Horner
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Mary’s College held a virtual walk in solidarity with St. Margaret’s House.

THE ONE MILE WALK took place on campus where dozens of students came together.

St. Mary’s College is a regular member for the annual St. Margaret’s House Winter Walk which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, so they decided to continue on that tradition by hosting a walk of their own.

“We know that the pandemic has happened and St. Margaret’s House, I know they didn’t want to make it virtual but it is what it has to be. To be able to do that on campus, we did a lot of work to have that happen, to make sure everyone is safe. There is social distancing, we’re staggering, we have monitors, lot of waivers, everything so that we can still do this together for the women and children for the community,” Kris Choinacky says. Kris is the Assistant Director of the Office for Civic & Social Engagement at St. Mary’s College.

After the walk volunteers gave out hot chocolate, cookies, and collected donations from those who participated.

