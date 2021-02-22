South Bend Fire Department offering home safety visits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is working to prevent tragedies through a new Home Safety Visit initiative.

South Bend residents can reach out to the department and ask to receive a visit.

SBFD will then come and install smoke alarms if needed, plus look for other potential dangers inside the home like tripping hazards and electrical problems.

The goal is to educate residents and provide tips on preventing fires and injuries.

“It can make a big difference, especially when we’re talking those high-risk communities, 65 plus,” said Ryan Takacs, SBFD community outreach coordinator. “And then people that have kids five or younger. Those fall into the categories of they’re more at risk of dying in a home fire and they’re more at risk for some for these hazards that we face.”

If you are interested in setting up a Home Safety Visit, you can call the fire department at (574) 235-9255.

