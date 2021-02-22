Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 38-year-old man missing from Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Horn, a 38...
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Horn, a 38 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and flip flops. He is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit, with an Indiana license plate of 735TP.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Horn, a 38 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds,  brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and flip flops. He is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit, with an Indiana license plate of 735TP.

Daniel is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 55 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5:30 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Daniel Horn, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2780 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Another wintry system moves into Michiana. Another blanket of snow for some and other could see...
Rain/Snow Moves into Michiana Sunday Evening

Latest News

The fifth annual “Locked in Solidarity” event at The Beacon in South Bend sparked discussions...
Locked in Solidarity event sparks conversations about mass incarceration
Locked in Solidarity
Locked in Solidarity - clipped version
Breaking news update
One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison
St. Mary's College held a virtual walk in solidarity with St. Margaret's House.
Virtual walk at St. Mary’s to benefit St. Margaret’s House.