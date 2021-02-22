SILVER ALERT: 38-year-old man missing from Monroe County

(WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Horn, a 38 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and flip flops. He is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit, with an Indiana license plate of 735TP.

Daniel is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 55 miles south of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Daniel Horn, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2780 or 911.

