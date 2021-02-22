One correction officer dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Indiana State Prison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One correction officer is dead and another seriously injured after a deadly stabbing at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Around 2:40 p.m. CT today, an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area.

Both officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan city.

One officer was pronounced dead. The second officer is in serious condition.

38-year-old Tymetri Campbell, an inmate at the prison, is allegedly responsible for the attack.

He was already in prison for murder.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on-air and online with this breaking story.

ONE CORRECTION OFFICER IS DEAD AND ANOTHER SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER A DEADLY STABBING AT THE INDIANA STATE PRISON IN MICHIGAN CITY.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.