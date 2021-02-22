Notre Dame Women’s Basketball have a sprint to the regular season finish line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is back from their brief COVID pause and there will be no easing back into the swing of things.

The Irish will have a sprint to the regular season finish line, playing in three games in just seven days.

The Irish have play just one game in the last 21 days.

They’ll play Pitt, Florida State and Louisville, three big games that could have major implications on the Irish postseason hopes.

We’ve had some pretty tough practices this week, “ Fighting Irish guard Destinee Walker said. “We’re just preparing accordingly. We’re just ready to get these three games going. These are three big games for us to win so we’re just focused on doing that as a team.”

It’s a daunting task, but the Irish are ready.

“This is our last three games of the season, of the regular season,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “Trying to control our own narrative. Again just excited to say that we can play first of all. Blessed to be able to feel that we can get on the court and play. Try to take it one day at a time. Focus in on Pitt tomorrow. Hopefully playing a 40 minute game. "

Niele Ivey says Notre Dame will have two players unavailable tomorrow night as they take on Pitt at 8 on the ACC Network.

