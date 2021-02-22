Advertisement

Nikola Vucevic scores 37 points, Magic beat Pistons 105-96

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 105-96 on Sunday night.

The Magic have won three in a row, their longest since opening the season 4-0.

The teams will play again in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Vucevic had his seventh 30-point game of the season, two days after his third career triple-double.

Fournier had a season high for the second straight game.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 24 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/21/2021 10:06:01 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Police continue to investigate the incident and we're working to learn more.
DEVELOPING: Party mob at Monterrey Bar and Grill in Mishawaka
An Elkhart man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
One person dead after snowmobile crash in Cass County
BREAKING: South Bend Police investigating two separate early morning shootings
One dead after shooting incident
One dead after shooting incident in South Bend
Another wintry system moves into Michiana. Another blanket of snow for some and other could see...
Rain/Snow Moves into Michiana Sunday Evening

Latest News

The Maryland commit had 17 points, 14 of those coming in the second half of Washington’s 61-40...
Mila Reynolds helps Panthers dominate in semi-state
The Maryland commit had 17 points, 14 of those coming in the second half of Washington’s 61-40...
Mila Reynolds helps Panthers dominate in semi-state
The Irish will have a sprint to the regular season finish line, playing in three games in just...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball have a sprint to the regular season finish line
The Irish will have a sprint to the regular season finish line, playing in three games in just...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball have a sprint to the regular season finish line
Freemantle leads Xavier past Butler 63-51