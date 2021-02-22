Nikola Vucevic scores 37 points, Magic beat Pistons 105-96

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 105-96 on Sunday night.

The Magic have won three in a row, their longest since opening the season 4-0.

The teams will play again in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Vucevic had his seventh 30-point game of the season, two days after his third career triple-double.

Fournier had a season high for the second straight game.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 24 points.

2/21/2021 10:06:01 PM (GMT -5:00)