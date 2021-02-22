Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Subway at 1338 Lincolnway East.
The suspect is described as a white man 30+ years old and about 6′ tall with a medium build.
If you have any information, call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
