Mishawaka Subway robbed at gunpoint

Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Monday afternoon.(Mishawaka Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Subway at 1338 Lincolnway East.

The suspect is described as a white man 30+ years old and about 6′ tall with a medium build.

If you have any information, call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

