Milder week ahead...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WE’RE DONE WITH THE ARCTIC AIR! You might be wondering whether that means “for good” as we head toward spring...or just “for the next 10 days.” We’re definitely done with Arctic air for the next 10 days, and since we’re heading into March, there is no way that we could match the cold period we just went through. So, let’s head into spring! There will be some weak storm systems coming through every couple of days with chances for light rain or snow, but I don’t see anything big for a while...

Tonight: Breezy and not as cold...maybe a bit of snow or rain later tonight. Low: 32, Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Maybe a bit of snow or rain early, then mostly cloudy with a bit of sunshine. High: 40, wind: W 9-18

Tuesday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 30

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 38

