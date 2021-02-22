Advertisement

Mila Reynolds helps Panthers dominate in semi-state

By Megan Smedley
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Panthers are still riding the high after Saturday’s semi-state victory and Mila Reynolds played a big part in the Panthers domination.

The Maryland commit had 17 points, 14 of those coming in the second half of Washington’s 61-40 victory.

“She’s kind of up and down with her body right now,” head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “It’s been a long season. It’s been the longest season we’ve had in over a decade right? She’s struggling a little bit. But I told her after the first half, I said ‘Look Kid we’re going to need you. Don’t get down.’ And she got some huge baskets for us just fighting and travailing through. I’m really really proud of Mila Reynolds. "

Reynolds did leave the game in the final two minutes with an ankle injury but good news South Bend, she’s expected to be okay.

“Just a minor tweak,” guard Mila Reynolds said. “I think I stepped on Fran’s foot but I’ll get some ice on it. I’ll be ready for next week.”

Reynolds is not going to want to miss next week.

The Panthers are state bound and will be taking on Silver Creek for the 3A title on Saturday.

