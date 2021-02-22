Michiana Ferrellgas customers still waiting on propane deliveries delayed by winter weather

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now is digging deeper after hearing from more Ferrellgas customers both in Michigan and Indiana who say propane delivery delays are leaving them without the power to keep their homes warm.

16 News Now tells us why Ferrellgas says deliveries are falling behind.

The Ferrellgas communications director tells 16 News Now that the cold weather not only skyrocketed the demand for propane, but it’s also made it more difficult for Ferrellgas to deliver propane to their customers.

Lora Wolfram in Lakeville says Ferrellgas is supposed to refill her propane tank automatically.

By the time she realized they weren’t going to fill it up on time, the tank was already empty.

“I called the emergency line Saturday and they say I was down for March 2nd. I told them I couldn’t go that long without gas and they said there’s nothing they could do about it,” Wolfram said.

Wolfram says she’s resorted to using electric space heaters while she waits, and the temperature still won’t get warmer than high 50′s.

When 16 News Now asked the Ferrellgas communications director Scott Brockelmeyer why deliveries are so backed up he said, “Due to the unprecedented, historically low temperatures over an extended period, we are seeing much higher propane usage and demand. In certain markets, the dangerous road conditions have prevented our drivers from making deliveries extending current delivery windows. If you have placed your order, we do have it and we are working as diligently as possible to safely deliver your propane order.”

A few hours after getting off the phone with Brockelmeyer, Ferrellgas crews headed to Wolfram’s home to refill her tank.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t get close enough until she plowed her driveway, a consideration Ferrellgas is asking of their customers if there’s snow on the ground.

Wolfram says this whole situation has her reconsidering her business with Ferrellgas.

“The other place will come out and top you off once a month so I’m definitely going to go with the other company,” Wolfram said.

Several viewers in Michigan tell us they’re also exploring other options, only to find out competitors are backed up too due to the number of previous Ferrellgas customers switching over.

Brockelmeyer says there are ways for people to make the most of the propane they have left while waiting for a refill.

He says lowering your thermostat a few degrees, adjusting the temperature on your water heater, limiting the use of propane powered appliances, and even just closing your window curtains can help stretch your propane supply.

Read the full statement from Ferrellgas and Brockelmeyer:

The unprecedented cold weather throughout the country has led to many questions about what we are doing to continue delivering propane safety to your home. Because your safety is our top priority, our employees are working extended hours and weekends to do everything they can to ensure your family has the propane you need. Are you experiencing extreme weather in your area? Extreme cold can cause you to burn propane faster than normal. Double check the propane levels in your tank. Once you are at 30%, it’s time to place your order. Until your delivery is made, there are small actions you can take to conserve the propane in your tank. These tips include: -Lowering your thermostat a few degrees. -Adjusting the temperature on your water heater and limiting use. -Limiting the use of propane powered appliances. -Sealing leaks around doors and windows using blankets or towels. -Change or clear the filter on your furnace. -Keep your blinds and curtains closed. Need to request a delivery? We are still accepting new orders. Due to the heavy demand, we are experiencing heavy call volumes and longer wait times. Instead of calling, you can place your delivery request at MyFerrellgas.com. Once submitted, we will get your delivery on our schedule and send a confirmation email. Why has this weather caused so many problems? Due to the unprecedented, historically low temperatures over an extended period, we are seeing much higher propane usage and demand. In certain markets the dangerous road conditions have prevented our drivers from making deliveries extending current delivery windows. If you have placed your order, we do have it and we are working as diligently as possible to safely deliver your propane order.

