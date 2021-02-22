Advertisement

Medical Moment: Tips for making smarter babies

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is it possible to ensure that your child will be smart?

Well, if you consume enough Vitamin D, it might happen.

Details in today’s Medical Moment.

One study says 46 percent of mothers lack Vitamin D during pregnancy, which can lead to abnormal bone growth or fractures in newborns.

But, as Martie Salt reports, if you’re consuming a healthy amount, it could help your child in other ways in the long run.

Doctors will run a simple blood test for a clear diagnosis.

They may recommend high-dose Vitamin D tablets or liquids for a few weeks in severe cases.

As always, consult with your doctor because there can be negative effects of too much Vitamin D, as well.

